Drag racing season kicks-off at Benaraby this weekend

Flames spit from the exhaust of Matt Walker's turbocharged Suzuki Hayabusa as he prepares to launch at Benaraby dragway. Picture: Rodney Stevens

The chase for the 2021 Central Queensland Drag Racing Association championships begins this weekend, with prizemoney on offer at an improved Benaraby Dragway.

After an off-season tinkering with cars, bikes junior dragsters and junior bikes, competitors will be set to unleash their machines down the quarter or eighth mile.

Recent rain hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of organisers, who are keen to see some of the fastest cars and bikes in the state, and in some cases Australia, battle it out for glory.

The racing kicks off on Friday night with the Repco off-street meet, where registered street cars can experience drag racing for the first time, under legal, controlled conditions.

Noel 'Smudge' Smith does a strong burnout in his genuine GT Falcon drag car at Benaraby dragway. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Seasoned competitors are also invited to test and tune their machines before Saturday night’s first points round.

With more than 70 racers pre-nominated to compete across eight classes, more than a week out from the event, the 2021 season promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Junior bikes, junior dragsters and the new Outlaw Bike Mayhem class will be run over the eighth mile, while all other classes compete over the quarter mile.

Every competitor who enters can get their time slips after each pass.

Prizemoney will be on offer in the new Outlaw Bike Mayhem class this year.

Run over four rounds, the maximum 16-bike field will compete over the eighth mile, with a Pro Tree starting system promising to provide exciting, heads up racing.

All bikes that pass an Australian National Drag Racing Association ANDRA inspection, from turbocharged, to nitrous injected, or normally aspirated engined weapons, are allowed to enter.

With random draw seeding at the start of each round, the prizemoney is anyone’s to win.

The winner of each round of Outlaw Bike Mayhem will receive $1000, with $500 for the runner-up and $250 each for each of the semi-final losers.

Brett Kelly launches the front wheels off the ground as Todd Marshall waits for his light to go green at Benaraby dragway. Picture: Rodney Stevens

So far in 2021, more than 168 people have signed up as Central Queensland Drag Racing Association CQDRA members.

Over the off-season, improvements were conducted to the walls lining the track, to increase the safety for competitors and spectators.

The event will be fully catered for with food vendors and a stocked bar.

Gates open at 8am on Saturday and qualifying begins at 1pm.

For more information visit the CQDRA Facebook page, or call 0419 703 710.

