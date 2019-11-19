Menu
Issac Luke has signed with the Dragons for 2020. Picture: Renee McKay
Rugby League

Dragons bolster stocks with Kiwi veteran Issac Luke

by AAP
19th Nov 2019 10:29 AM
ST GEORGE Illawarra has confirmed the signing of Issac Luke on a one-year NRL deal.

The Dragons have signed the former New Zealand international, who has amassed 271 NRL matches for South Sydney and the Warriors, for the 2020 season.

"Everyone is already aware of Issac's career in regard to his longevity," director of rugby league pathways and list management Ian Millward said.

"Issac has walked the path of the NRL over a long period of time now and will be great for our squad."

The 32-year-old Luke links up with the Dragons after four years with the Warriors, and will likely serve as dummy-half back-up for Cameron McInnes.

Luke and McInnes previously played together at the Rabbitohs in 2014 and 2015. On Sunday, Luke tweeted that he was bound for the Saints.

Luke will provide relief for Cameron McInnes. Picture: Matt King
"St George Dragons. On way," he wrote.

Luke's arrival at the Dragons will cover the loss of Reece Robson, who is moving to North Queensland.

Luke has played 43 Tests for the Kiwis, including the 2008 World Cup final win over Australia.

