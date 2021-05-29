Dragons ‘excited’ for de Belin’s return

Ben Hunt thinks Jack de Belin will be able to handle the speed of the game when he returns to the field on Saturday, thanks to a relentless work ethic that he believes not many others would have been capable of.

Dragons players and officials will be at Lidcombe Oval to cheer on de Belin’s first game in 968 days after his sexual assault charges were dropped earlier in the week, paving the way for his return to rugby league.

Players will go through recovery in the morning after their disappointing 34-18 loss to the Wests Tigers on Friday and then head to Sydney’s west for one of the most-hyped reserve grade games of all time.

“Everyone’s pretty excited,” Dragons skipper Ben Hunt said.

“We’ve been behind Jack the whole way and everyone’s been hanging on every time a bit of news has come, hoping that it’s going to be good. We’re finally there now and everyone’s excited to have him back.”

De Belin hasn’t played since the 2018 finals series due to the NRL’s no-fault stand-down policy, but is free to return to the field in a move that has lifted a massive weight off his and his teammates’ shoulders.

“Whenever something comes up in the news about it or the next case was coming up, you know there are deadlines coming so you’re sitting and waiting and hoping for the best,” Hunt said.

“When the news did come through, there was a lot of excitement and it felt like we could get along with life now.

“I’ve had a bit of a chat with him and he’s excited. It’s a fair weight off his shoulders and he’s excited to get on with his life and playing some footy. He’s still been training the whole time he’s been out.”

Hunt praised de Belin for his work ethic during legal proceedings which saw him train with the NRL squad in 2019 and 2020, and then with the reserve grade side throughout this year.

“Not a lot of people can do that,” he said.

“He’s pretty strong-willed. He’s right into looking after himself and doing the right thing. I know he’s been training extremely hard the whole time, so it’s hats off to him.

“It’ll be pretty special. It’s going to be nice just to see him out at training with us. We haven’t seen him around for a while now, and just to have him around the place (will be great) because he’s a real energy in the sheds. Everyone really enjoys Jack’s company so it’s going to be good to have him around.”

The 30-year-old could be rushed into the NRL side for next week’s clash with the Broncos, and Hunt has no doubt he’ll adapt to the speed of the game despite not having played under the new rules.

“Defensively he’s one of the best forwards I’ve ever played with. The way he defends and in attack … he’s got some halfback-like traits when he’s got the ball in his hands,” the skipper said.

“He’s been out for a while now and there have been a lot of different changes that have come into the game.

“But Jack’s a real professional – he always has been – and he always looks after himself and trains hard. I think he’s a fabulous player and I think he’ll adapt pretty well to the new way the game is.”

Originally published as Dragons ‘excited’ for de Belin’s return