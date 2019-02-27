Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jack de Belin has reportedly refused to stand down.
Jack de Belin has reportedly refused to stand down.
Rugby League

No deal: De Belin refuses to stand down

by Steve Zemek
27th Feb 2019 3:41 PM

JACK de Belin has refused the NRL's offer to stand down as the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) gets set to decide his fate on Thursday.

De Belin and Dragons officials on Wednesday met with NRL CEO Todd Greenberg, who attempted to convince him to stand down of his own accord while he answers a rape charge.

It is understood de Belin declined the opportunity and the Dragons will instead wait for the outcome of Thursday's momentous meeting of the independent commission.

De Belin has pleaded not guilty to the aggravated sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman in a Wollongong apartment.

Debate has raged about whether he should be sidelined after rugby league game copped a tidal wave of negative publicity over the off-season caused by a string of off-field scandals.

The ARLC will decide whether to change the game's policy so it can stand down players while they answer serious criminal charges - a move opposed by the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA).

South Sydney forward Sam Burgess didn't want to buy into the debate going on at Rugby League Central, however, he said he was of the belief that player behaviour was better than at any time during his career.

"We all have a responsibility to grow the game," Burgess said at the Fox League launch on Wednesday."

Jack de Belin’s immediate playing future will be decided by the ARLC.
Jack de Belin’s immediate playing future will be decided by the ARLC.

There's been some terrible coverage in the press but player behaviour is probably as good as it's been over the years.

"It's just more reported on, things catch fire a lot quicker. For all the negative press, there's some fantastic role models and great players."

Many within the game have called for change, including Australian coach Mal Meninga who says a firm line in the sand needs to be drawn.

After joining the Gold Coast as the head of performance and culture, Meninga said he delivered a strong message to the Titans playing group.

Jack de Belin will face court again on April 17.
Jack de Belin will face court again on April 17.

"We want our players to be leaders, so there's an expectation there; society say they've got to be ambassadors, they've got to be role models," Meninga said.

"The club is black and white on this. There is an expectation around behaviour and accountability is one of our values.

"It's out of our DNA now; if you stuff up, we'll support you.

"But if it's serious enough, we've got to stand you down."

More Stories

arl commission dragons jack de belin nrl rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Rocky doctor's Queensland child pornography charges

    premium_icon Rocky doctor's Queensland child pornography charges

    Crime A ROCKHAMPTON doctor is facing charges for producing child pornography, possessing it and distributing it.

    Get involved in Clean Up Australia day for free BBQ

    premium_icon Get involved in Clean Up Australia day for free BBQ

    Whats On We all have a responsibility to keep our region clean and tidy

    State’s deadliest roads to get $112m fix

    premium_icon State’s deadliest roads to get $112m fix

    News Nine of Queensland’s deadliest roads to get share of $112 million

    TIMELINE: Police reveal how yesterday's crime spree unfolded

    premium_icon TIMELINE: Police reveal how yesterday's crime spree unfolded

    News Two men and a woman have been arrested after incidents at Boyne