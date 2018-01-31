Menu
Drama at Rocky court as alleged horse attacker appears

Steven May and Kenny the Clydesdales outside Rockhampton Court House.
Steven May and Kenny the Clydesdales outside Rockhampton Court House. Allan Reinikka ROK310118aclydesd
Shayla Bulloch
by

KENNY and Bailey the Clydesdales are taking a stand outside Rockhampton Courthouse this morning as they wait to hear the fate of their alleged attacker.

Owner of the region's favourite horses, Steve May, brought his beloved horses to the courthouse where the man who allegedly attacked them with a fire extinguished appears in court.

The 20-year-old Rockhampton man is charged with two counts of animal cruelty after letting off a fire extinguisher in the horses faces as he drove past on the night of January 5.

 

The heartless act sent waves of shock through the community in the days following the incident which then persuaded the man to hand himself in the next day.

He will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning.

More to come.

