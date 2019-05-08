Drama pays off for budding young actress

GOLDEN GIRL: Alicia Kyriazis with her medals and trophies haul from the Speech and Drama aggregate awards from the Rockhampton eisteddfod.

LIFE has been a little dramatic for Alicia Kyriazis lately, and it's paying off for the Year 11 student at North Rockhampton State High School.

Alicia studies Drama, as well as Film, Television and New Media, and has performed in two school musicals.

She is also a student of Capricornia Drama, where principal Alex Peacocke works with Alicia to prepare and refine all of her Eisteddfod work.

Entering 11 sections at the Rockhampton Eisteddfod, Alicia received nine medals - five Gold, a Silver and three Bronze, as well as a Highly Commended. When the Aggregate Awards were announced, she won:

The Peta Horneman-Wren Trophy for Most Outstanding Drama Performer 16 and under 18 years

Runner-Up for the Heloise Halsey Trophy (Highest marks for Verse, Light Verse, Australian Poem and Prose, 16 and under 18 years)

Yeppoon Family Practice Trophy (Highest mark for a female competitor in Drama, Verse Speaking and Prose)

Joint winner of Annette Farrer Trophy (Highest total for Improvisation and Mime) and

Renton Power Trophy (Highest overall mark for Drama).

Alicia was chosen by adjudicator Kiesten McCauley to receive the Marise Murphy Trophy for the Most Outstanding Speech and Drama Competitor of the Eisteddfod and also the Rockhampton Lions Club Bursary for the Most Promising Speech and Drama performer.

Alicia thanked the Rockhampton Eisteddfod Association and the many volunteers who work tirelessly to provide this wonderful opportunity for young people to develop further in their chosen art.