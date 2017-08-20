Dramatic air rescue after Mt Larcom bushwalker's foot 'pops'

A bushwalker has been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital with a suspected broken foot after she got into trouble while descending Mount Larcom.

A BUSHWALKER has been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital with a suspected broken foot after she got into trouble while descending Mount Larcom earlier today.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to Mount Larcom about 11.30am to attend the 45-year-old female.

A spokesperson for the helicopter rescue service said the woman was descending down the mountain when her foot got wedged and she heard a "pop” in her foot.

The spokesperson said she was unable to continue with her descent.

"The rescue crew officer and paramedic were winched to the patient on the side of the mountain where the patient was treated and stabilised before being winched back into the rescue helicopter,” the spokesperson said.

"The patient was transferred to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.”