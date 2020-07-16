Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NSW Police have made an arrest at Bunnings in Byron Bay. Photos: Josh Camilleri
NSW Police have made an arrest at Bunnings in Byron Bay. Photos: Josh Camilleri
Crime

WATCH: Dramatic arrest of man in Bunnings carpark

Aisling Brennan
16th Jul 2020 11:38 AM | Updated: 1:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested by police in a Bunnings carpark at Byron Bay this morning.

According to a spokeswoman from NSW Police Media, the arrest was part of a planned operation.

"A 44-year-old man has been arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station," she said.

"The operation relates to an ongoing investigation by the State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad.

"Further information will be available in due course."

Eye witnesses said they saw the man arrested at 9.55am on Thursday at Bunnings on Bayshore Dr, Byron Bay.

NSW Police have made an arrest at Bunnings in Byron Bay.
NSW Police have made an arrest at Bunnings in Byron Bay.

More Stories

bunnings byron bay crime northern rivers crime nsw police force
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How many jobs Rocky lost due to the coronavirus pandemic

        premium_icon How many jobs Rocky lost due to the coronavirus pandemic

        News A council report reveals the economic fallout and the key projects needed to help the region recover

        Sex offender AWOL from hospital to buy smokes and coke

        premium_icon Sex offender AWOL from hospital to buy smokes and coke

        Crime Sex offender walked to a service station for cigarettes

        WARNING: CQ town highest risk area for severe house fires

        premium_icon WARNING: CQ town highest risk area for severe house fires

        News QFES has warned residents in an effort to reduce the number of incidents.