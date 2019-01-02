Dramatic arrest outside police station slows traffic

A dramatic arrest closed part of Bolsover Street outside Rockampton's police station around 4pm Wednesday afternoon

4.30pm. A dramatic arrest blocked part of Bolsover Street outside Rockhampton's police station this afternoon around 4pm.

A witness described seeing officers pinning a person to the ground and a silver Subaru sedan stopped in the south-bound line.

Minutes later the person was still on the ground, seated cross-legged by the police van's back left door.

Police Media were unable to provide any further information about the arrest at this time.

It has been a busy day for police who earlier pursued a Depot Hill hoon who abandoned a plateless black Commodore off Wood St, Depot Hill.