Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A dramatic arrest closed part of Bolsover Street outside Rockampton's police station around 4pm Wednesday afternoon
A dramatic arrest closed part of Bolsover Street outside Rockampton's police station around 4pm Wednesday afternoon Jann Houley
Crime

Dramatic arrest outside police station slows traffic

JANN HOULEY
by
2nd Jan 2019 4:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

4.30pm. A dramatic arrest blocked part of Bolsover Street outside Rockhampton's police station this afternoon around 4pm.

A witness described seeing officers pinning a person to the ground and a silver Subaru sedan stopped in the south-bound line.

A dramatic arrest closed part of Bolsover Street outside Rockampton's police station around 4pm Wednesday afternoon
A dramatic arrest closed part of Bolsover Street outside Rockampton's police station around 4pm Wednesday afternoon Jann Houley

Minutes later the person was still on the ground, seated cross-legged by the police van's back left door.

Police Media were unable to provide any further information about the arrest at this time.

It has been a busy day for police who earlier pursued a Depot Hill hoon who abandoned a plateless black Commodore off Wood St, Depot Hill.

rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Will the Penny system drop 100mm on Central Queensland?

    premium_icon Will the Penny system drop 100mm on Central Queensland?

    Weather Our models show Penny will make a sharp right hand turn and start heading back towards the Queensland coast over the weekend

    Shock at death of 'gentle giant' on NYE

    premium_icon Shock at death of 'gentle giant' on NYE

    News Dedicated teacher and dad of three remembered as a hero

    REVEALED: Which CQ school is the worst behaved?

    premium_icon REVEALED: Which CQ school is the worst behaved?

    Community Absentee data shows the ranking of the schools in the region

    Gold Rush Hill Sprint going up a gear in 2019

    premium_icon Gold Rush Hill Sprint going up a gear in 2019

    Motor Sports Success of inaugural event prompts organisers to expand program

    Local Partners