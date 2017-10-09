Dramatic CCTV footage reveals cowardly king hit on cop

DRAMATIC CCTV footage of a callous unprovoked attack on a police officer has been released.

It comes after the offender, Ryan Mitchell Tarran, 28, was today sentenced in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court for the assault and an exhaustive list of other charges.

On August 4, police officer Nathan Tam was escorting Tarran from the court room to the watch house and just as they were about to enter the elevator, the prisoner suddenly coward punched the officer, knocking him to the ground.

As the attack continued, police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun James rushed to the aid of his fellow officer, managing to wrestle Tarran to the ground during a protracted struggle.

Tarran continued to wrestle with the two officers before two more officers entered into the fray and carted Tarran away leaving a dazed and bleeding Mr Tam to collect himself in the aftermath.

As a consequence of the "cheap shot" and "cowardly" attack, magistrate Jeff Clark said officer Tam "suffered cuts and significant swelling to the inside of his lips, suffered an injury to his ear and was taken to the hospital for treatment".

The CCTV footage was shown last week to the Rockhampton Magistrates Court as Tarran faced sentencing after pleading guilty to a total of 13 charges.

These included the serious assault of a police officer and causing them bodily harm, obstructing a police officer, stealing a driver's licence, drug driving, driving while disqualified, entering premises and stealing, along with fraud and possessing a knife in a public place.

He had also breached bail conditions.

During sentencing, Magistrate Clark described Tarran as having a "disregard for rules and court orders", as being "vile", "disgusting" with "no remorse" saying he was tempted to make Tarran serve the extensive list of imprisonment penalties cumulatively instead concurrently.

Erring on the side of mercy and taking into account the guilty pleas, Mr Clark jailed Tarran with the head sentence of one year and nine months with the rest of his punishments to be served concurrently.

Taking into account the 66 days already served in custody, Tarran will eligible for parole in seven months, in May 2018.