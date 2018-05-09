Dramatic cold snap for CQ as temperatures hit single digits

JACK FROST: Areas of Central Queensland can expect icy-cold temperatures in the coming days.

JACK FROST: Areas of Central Queensland can expect icy-cold temperatures in the coming days. Karina Sommerlad

A DRAMATIC cold snap is coming to Central Queensland with single-digit temperatures and even frost expected further west.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Harry Clark said come Friday a "cooler, drier airmass" from the south-west would replace the warm humid airmass which had brought 30-plus degree days.

The "abrupt, noticeable change" would be felt on Saturday, but most areas are expected to experience their lowest temperatures for the foreseeable forecast period on Sunday.

Rockhampton is expected to hit a minimum 10°C on Saturday; a significant drop from the 19°C minimum forecast for Friday.

Maximum temperatures will drop from Thursday and Friday's 31°C to hit 25°C on Saturday and 26°C Sunday.

"More noticeably minimum temperatures will drop from around 19 degrees on Friday morning to 10 degrees on Saturday morning and 9 degrees on Sunday morning," Mr Clark said.

"So definitely a cooler spell coming up and given how large the decrease is it will be very noticeable to most people, and also the dry air will make it feel a little bit cooler as well."

Gladstone's minimum is forecast to drop from 19°C on Friday to 11°C on Saturday, then stay at 10°C over Sunday and Monday.

Maximum temperatures will also dip from Friday's 29°C to 25°C on Saturday and 26°C over Sunday and Monday.

"So definitely a noticeable, abrupt cool change coming to the Capricornia and in general most of Queensland," Mr Clark said.

On Saturday, Longreach is expected to hit 5°C, Emerald 5°C, down to 2°C in Injune and Tambo, with a chance of frost around the Carnarvon range.

One of Australia's most notoriously hot towns, Birdsville, is expected to hit 7°C on Saturday, still 6°C warmer than the coolest place in the state, Stanthorpe.

Mr Clark said as winter draws near, the coming days could be a "taste of things to come" with this type of weather event to "happen more frequently".

"This is the first one we have had," he said.

He said there are signs the May to July period is looking likely to bring cooler than average temperatures.

Early risers would have noticed a thick fog across the Capricornia district this morning, which is expected to repeat tomorrow morning.

Mr Clark explained the phenomenon is "not too uncommon" in weather situations such as these.

"If you think of the cool change as the divider between the weather; one is cool an dry, the other warm and moist," he explained.

"All that moisture from the change, leading into increased chance of fog forming like this morning, does make for a stark contrast."

As the temperatures drop though, Central Queensland can expect "perfectly clear skies" with mostly sunny conditions at the start of next week.

"It looks like it will stick around early next week, form back again to 13 to 28 degrees, not too far from the average," Mr Clark said.

COLD SNAP TEMPERATURES

Rockhampton: Thursday 17°C, Friday 19°C, Saturday 10°C, Sunday 9°C, Monday 10°C

Gladstone: Thursday 18°C, Friday 19°C, Saturday 11°C, Sunday 10°C, Monday 10°C

Yeppoon: Thursday 18°C, Friday 19°C, Saturday 12°C, Sunday 11°C, Monday 12°C

Emerald: Thursday 14°C, Friday 16°C, Saturday 7°C, Sunday 7°C, Monday 9°C

Springsure: Thursday 12°C, Friday 14°C, Saturday 10°C, Sunday 7°C, Monday 7°C

Barcaldine: Thursday 14, Friday 14°C, Saturday 6°C, Sunday 7°C, Monday 8°C

Longreach: Thursday 13°C, Friday 12°C, Saturday 5°C, Sunday 6°C, Monday 7°C