Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police body-cam footage has captured the dramatic chase and arrest of a knife-wielding man during a drug bust, that resulted in eight people being charged.
Police body-cam footage has captured the dramatic chase and arrest of a knife-wielding man during a drug bust, that resulted in eight people being charged.
Crime

Dramatic images of drug takedown

by Cormac Pearson
13th Mar 2020 3:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EIGHT people have been charged with trafficking and possession of dangerous drugs following an operation on the Gold Coast.

Three of the people charged are Colombian nationals.

A kilogram of cocaine seized by Queensland Police on the Gold Coast yesterday.
A kilogram of cocaine seized by Queensland Police on the Gold Coast yesterday.

Police yesterday executed a number of search warrants in relation to the alleged distribution of cocaine.

Dramatic footage from police body-worn cameras showing one of the people producing a knife as police searched a Surfers Paradise apartment.

Police filmed footage from a body cam during the raid.
Police filmed footage from a body cam during the raid.

The man, who ran from police prompting a foot chase, was allegedly found in possession of 1kg of cocaine.

Cannabis, mobile phones, a knife, a motor vehicle and equipment used to compress and stamp cocaine was also seized.

 

Detective Senior Sergeant Ian Galpin of the Major and Organised Crime Squad said, "I am confident we have disrupted a major supply network of cocaine."

"The dismantlement of this group is an excellent outcome for the local community, and we will continue to work with our partners, including Home Affairs to further disrupt this group."

The offenders will appear in the Southport Magistrates Court facing a total of 19 charges, including trafficking and serious assault of a police officer while armed with a weapon.

court crime drugs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Suppliers struggle amid CQ’s first confirmed COVID-19 case

        premium_icon Suppliers struggle amid CQ’s first confirmed COVID-19 case

        Health Local businesses are preparing for an onslaught of frustrated customers as they struggle with demand.

        ALERT: Livingstone disaster management prepares for COVID-19

        ALERT: Livingstone disaster management prepares for COVID-19

        News ‘It will be important for everyone to play a role and do their bit to slow the...

        Mass gatherings banned as COVID-19 spreads

        Mass gatherings banned as COVID-19 spreads

        Breaking PM bans mass gatherings of more than 500 people as COVID-19 spreads

        • 13th Mar 2020 2:28 PM
        • 1 Littlelegs
        CONFIRMED: QLD health confirm CQ's first COVID-19 case

        premium_icon CONFIRMED: QLD health confirm CQ's first COVID-19 case

        Breaking A statement from the Government confirms Rockhampton's first case as...