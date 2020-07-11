Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Dramatic moment girl pulled from flood

by Adrianna Zappavigna
11th Jul 2020 6:00 PM

 

Dramatic video has emerged online capturing the moment a police officer plucks an eight-year-old girl from raging floodwaters.

Ohio police officer Tom Cercek pulled the girl to safety after she was separated from her family as a flash flood hit.

The family had been swimming together at Bridal Veil Falls in Walton Hills' Metroparks on Tuesday afternoon, according to Fox News.

An Ohio police officer is being hailed a hero, after rescuing an eight-year-old girl from a flash flood. Picture: Walton Hills Police Department
An Ohio police officer is being hailed a hero, after rescuing an eight-year-old girl from a flash flood. Picture: Walton Hills Police Department

Stranded on the opposite side of the rapids, the quick-thinking officer tossed a makeshift rope down to the young girl, telling her to wrap the rope around herself.

The distressed girl can be heard screaming as the police officer hoisted her up to safety, yelling: "Help! Pull!"

Nearing the top, the little girl then told the officer: "Thank you, thank you so much."

There were no injuries, Fox 8 reported.

Originally published as Dramatic moment girl pulled from flood

More Stories

Show More
editors picks floowaters ohio police rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WEATHER OUTLOOK: another week of cold nights ahead for CQ

        premium_icon WEATHER OUTLOOK: another week of cold nights ahead for CQ

        Weather Some parts of the region are expected to hit temps as low as three degrees

        Bring value to your garden with groundcover plants

        premium_icon Bring value to your garden with groundcover plants

        Gardening It is not only the flowers of the groundcovers that can add to the garden but...

        Eight Coronas in, and he gets behind the wheel

        premium_icon Eight Coronas in, and he gets behind the wheel

        News WHAT a magistrate told a young Yeppoon apprentice was spot on.

        BREAKING: Police search for car fleeing prison

        premium_icon BREAKING: Police search for car fleeing prison

        Breaking The occupants were reportedly making contact with prisoners along the fence line.