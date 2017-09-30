Dramatic pictures emerge from highway car and caravan roll-over

UPDATE 3.20PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have confirmed the highway was now open after a car towing a caravan exploded in flames after rolling earlier today.

A QFES spokesperson confirmed the grass fires, which took hold after the vehicles exploded, have now been extinguished and fire crews were now in the process of mopping up.

HIGHWAY ACCIDENT: A car towing a caravan exploded into flames blocking the Bruce Highway today. Contributed

The QPS spokesperson said the highway was closed for several hours causing significant traffic disruptions with the occupants taken to Rockhampton Hospital with unknown injuries.

Police are investigating whether a tyre has blown causing the caravan and car to leave the road and roll.

HIGHWAY BLOCKED: A car and caravan rolled on the Bruce Highway resulting in a fire and explosions. Contributed

INITIAL REPORT:

THERE are early reports of a car towing a caravan which has rolled over and caught fire blocking the Bruce Highway, near Ogmore, 18km north of Marlborough.

First responders said everyone was out of the vehicles that were apparently well alight.

Both car and caravan were reported to have exploded.

There are fires burning on both sides of the highway as fire crews scramble to attend the scene.

The Bruce highway has been blocked.

Additional updates as they come to hand.