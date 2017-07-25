Dramatic plan to expand 'in-demand' Rocky centre

BIG PLANS: An artist's impression of the proposed expansion of Allies Early Learning Centre.

DEMAND for child care solutions in the region is booming, with new centres opening and major expansions planned at existing facilities.

One of those centres looking to tap into a growing market is Allies Early Learning Centre, with a development application to Rockhampton Regional Council revealing plans to expand into a full double centre.

The Upper Dawson Rd centre was built in 2003 and has been operated by the same family since that time.

In 2011, a small extension was built by taking some land off two blocks in Caroline St to add pre-school and kindy rooms.

A report attached to the development application stated the doubling of the centre would clear the lengthy waiting list completely, as well as allowing for future growth.

To achieve the expansion, two houses will be demolished on blocks adjoining the centre.

A main turfed playground will be built between the new and existing buildings, a new internal playground will also be created with a turfed area and a set of raised garden beds for vegetable patches.

This will be separately fenced as children are only allowed to enter with strict supervision.

"The garden beds will be planted with an array of vegetables throughout the year and possibly some flowering plants as well,” the application stated.

"It is anticipated that any produce will be utilised by the proposed new canteen on site.”

A third playground, on the northern end of the site between the proposed new building and the boundary, will be a secondary babies playground.

The single-storey extension buildings are set to be consistent with those surrounding them, as well as blending with the original child care building through the use of matching materials.

Additional parking spaces will be created and current operating hours, 6.30am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday, will be maintained.

The application is set to be decided by delegation and is not expected to be discussed at a full council meeting.