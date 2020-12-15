Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rescue teams spent more than five hours trying to lift a horse to safety after it fell into an underground water tank.
Rescue teams spent more than five hours trying to lift a horse to safety after it fell into an underground water tank.
Pets & Animals

Dramatic horse rescue wakes up the NEIGHbourhood

by Joe Attanasio
15th Dec 2020 1:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A horse is lucky to have escaped without injury after falling into an underground water tank north of Sydney yesterday afternoon.

Rescue crews attempting to lift the horse from the water tank. Picture: Ben Anderson
Rescue crews attempting to lift the horse from the water tank. Picture: Ben Anderson

At 6.20pm on Monday, emergency services were called to a property in Wybong, after reports a horse had fallen into the tank and had become trapped.

A team comprising the NSW RFS, NSW SES and local police officers - along with the help of an excavator - worked for more than five hours to successfully free the animal to safety without injury.

It was daylight when the rescue effort kicked off and lasted over five hours to bring the horse to safety. Picture: Ben Anderson
It was daylight when the rescue effort kicked off and lasted over five hours to bring the horse to safety. Picture: Ben Anderson

The horse was treated at the scene by a local council vet and is believed to be without harm.

The animal is now in the care of the vet for ongoing assessment.

Emergency crews using the excavator to free the trapped horse. Picture: Ben Anderson.
Emergency crews using the excavator to free the trapped horse. Picture: Ben Anderson.


Originally published as Dramatic rescue for horse stuck in water tank

animal rescue horse

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: Christmas cheer for Carinity seniors

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Christmas cheer for Carinity seniors

        Community Carinity Home Care clients and carers celebrated at the Frenchville Sports Club.

        • 15th Dec 2020 2:00 PM
        CQ rain likely in coming days, to taper off at weekend

        Premium Content CQ rain likely in coming days, to taper off at weekend

        Weather Storms should continue throughout Queensland for the rest of the week.

        Who took the honours in inaugural inter-zone pennants

        Premium Content Who took the honours in inaugural inter-zone pennants

        Golf GALLERY: Keppel and Curtis teams face off on Rockhampton fairways.

        DV order breached by offering to pay rego, buy groceries

        Premium Content DV order breached by offering to pay rego, buy groceries

        Crime He was just trying to help her out by offering to pay her car registration and...