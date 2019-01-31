Menu
RELEAVED: Police free a dog from a car left in the Rockhampton CBD
Dramatic rescue of a dog in Rocky CBD

31st Jan 2019 4:58 PM
A SMALL crowd gathered in the carpark behind The Two Professors Cafe as police rescued a dog from a car at 11:40am yesterday.

The two front windows of the vehicle were slightly open but the dog appeared visibly distressed.

The police officers attending the scene took time to assess the situation before unlocking the vehicle through a small gap in the passenger window.

The mercury was sitting at 30 degrees at the time of the incident and the Commodore was left in direct sunlight.

A passer-by fashioned a make-shift lead out of some loose rope which the police used to control the dog with.

Police took the dog once they freed it from the vehicle.

Dr Greg Muir from Alma Street Veterinarian Hospital said 10 minutes in a hot car could prove fatal for dogs.

"In a locked car with the windows up and no ventilation, it doesn't take long for the temperature to rise. Within ten minutes dogs will overheat,” Dr Muir said.

"If they over-heat significantly, it damages their internal organs and even with treatment they often can't be saved.”

He said there is little a Vet can do for an overheating dog apart from cooling them down and rehydrating them.

Dr Muir said even leaving a small gap in car windows is not adequate ventilation.

"If you wouldn't be comfortable sitting in the car, then don't leave your pet in there,” he said.

Despite today's events, Dr Muir said he is sees less dogs presenting with hot car related injuries in general.

"I think people are a lot more aware of overheating and I don't see much of these kinds of injuries these days,” Dr Muir said. Video of the dramatic rescue is available on The Morning Bulletin website.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

