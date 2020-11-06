Menu
INCREDIBLE PICTURES: A man has been dramatically tasered outside a police station after an allegedly random assault.
Crime

Dramatic scenes as man tasered outside police station

by Grace Mason
6th Nov 2020 6:15 PM
A MAN has been dramatically tasered in front of the Cairns police station after he allegedly randomly punched a stranger then resisted arrest.

Police alleged the 40-year-old approached another man outside the Sheridan St station just after 10am this morning and punched him twice in the face.

Cairns police Acting Insp Gary Hunter said the 28-year-old alleged victim then waved down a police car which was pulling into the driveway and told them what had happened.

He said officers approached the older man and attempted to take him into custody, but he allegedly resisted and police deployed a taser.

The series of images, taken by a Cairns Post photographer, show the officer pointing the taser at the man and deploying it.

The 40-year-old then falls to the ground before being surrounded by multiple other officers and taken into custody.

He has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and public nuisance and is due to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on November 23.

Acting Insp Hunter said investigations were ongoing as to what occurred in the lead up to the alleged assault.

"It appears to have been an allegedly unprovoked attack on a bystander," he said.

It is understood police will use CCTV in the area as part of their investigation.

