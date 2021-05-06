Dramatic scenes as semi-trailer bursts into flames

The charred remains of a trailer that was engulfed by flames on Gladstone Rd early Thursday morning. Photo contributed by Brett.

A trailer carrying grocery produce was destroyed by fire on Rockhampton’s Gladstone Road on Thursday morning.

A Queensland Police Media spokesman said police and emergency services responded at 3.40am to a heavy vehicle engulfed by fire.

They arrived to find that the driver had detached the truck from the trailer.

The vehicle was in the northbound lane in Allenstown.

The spokesman said the driver was not injured, and the fire was not suspicious.

Traffic diversions were put in place, with all heavy vehicles rerouted via Upper Dawson Road.

The scene is now clear.