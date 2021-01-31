Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Dramatic suburban arrest after ‘stolen car dumped’

by Nathan Edwards
31st Jan 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Two people have been arrested in Brisbane's north this afternoon after police were alerted to them in Kangaroo Point hours earlier

The arrest took place just metres from St Joseph's Nudge College at College Way, Boondall, about 1pm.

 

Police chase and catch two people who allegedly stole a Hyundai i20. The car was dumped in Billabook Close. Picture: David Clark
Police chase and catch two people who allegedly stole a Hyundai i20. The car was dumped in Billabook Close. Picture: David Clark

 

Two people were arrested in Boondall today after police said they stole a Hyundai i20. Picture: David Clark
Two people were arrested in Boondall today after police said they stole a Hyundai i20. Picture: David Clark

Police allege a man and woman had dumped a stolen car a few streets away before taking off on foot.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed the car and the two occupants were first brought to the attention of police at Kangaroo Point early this morning.

They are alleged to have driven from Kangaroo Point to Boondall before it was discarded in Billabook Close.

 

An allegedly stolen Hyundai i20 that police said was dumped in Billanook Close. Picture: David Clark
An allegedly stolen Hyundai i20 that police said was dumped in Billanook Close. Picture: David Clark

 

Police arrested two people on College Way in Boondall today after they allegedly stole a car. Picture: David Clark
Police arrested two people on College Way in Boondall today after they allegedly stole a car. Picture: David Clark

Pictures captured by The Courier-Mail show police arresting a man and woman nearby in College Way.

Police officers are seen removing licence plates from the back of the allegedly stolen Hyundai i20.

Witnesses reported seeing up to 10 police cars travelling with lights and sirens along Deagon Deviation moments before the arrest.

Police have not laid charges but are expected to later this afternoon.

Originally published as Dramatic suburban arrest after 'stolen car dumped'

More Stories

Show More
arrest brisbane car theft crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farnborough driver cops two-year ban

        Premium Content Farnborough driver cops two-year ban

        News Ivan Mark Davenport offered an excuse in court but it did him little good.

        Man ‘lacerates leg with chainsaw’ after falling from tree

        Premium Content Man ‘lacerates leg with chainsaw’ after falling from tree

        Breaking UPDATE: He has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

        Now open: New life for iconic swinging bridge

        Premium Content Now open: New life for iconic swinging bridge

        Council News The Mount Morgan swinging bridge has reopened to the public.

        UPDATE: Man 'seriously' injured in motorbike crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man 'seriously' injured in motorbike crash

        Breaking Initial reports suggest the motorbike crashed after hitting a pothole.