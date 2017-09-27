Dramatic video: Monster truck stunt goes wrong at Rocky preview

JOURNALISTS and bystanders were left in shock yesterday after witnessing a spectacular stunt gone wrong.

The stunt planned was for a man in a rally car to slam at high speed into a vertically propped up car wreck to send it flipping over his head.

The crowd at the media preview event stood in amazement as the car made hard contact, but instantly knew something was wrong as the wreck came crashing down on the driver's side roof, crushing most of the vehicle.

Fears that the stunt had gone wrong were confirmed as staff rushed to the car to assess the damage.

The driver was unharmed but pinned in place, and was freed without injury after a few minutes, allowing the rest of the event to continue as planned.

Event manager and monster truck driver Clive Featherby said such incidents were just part of the show.

"I've being doing this for 25 years and done over 2000 shows," Mr Featherby said.

"As dramatic as we all look in those 2000 shows, we've only had three injuries."

The Monster Motor Mania is a destruction derby and car stunt show that's set to be the largest of its kind to come to Rockhampton.

The show has a no-rules derby with over 50 cars, monster truck jumps and battles, other vehicle stunts and a stadium fireworks display.

"If you can crash it, bash it, burn it, crush it, we do it," Mr Featherby said.

"We're the wildest thrill show to ever to come to Australia and people are just going to love it."

And to prove that point the man in the accident said that on the night he would repeat his stunt, but the car would be on fire and suspended in the air.

The Monster Motor Mania will be held at the Rockhampton Showgrounds on Saturday, starting from 5pm.