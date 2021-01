The scene of a house fire in North Rockhampton's Face St on January 11. Photo Jann Houley.

The scene of a house fire in North Rockhampton's Face St on January 11. Photo Jann Houley.

BREAKING 10.30AM: A house is "fully engulfed" by fire in North Rockhampton's Face Street.

ROK110120FIRE1: January 11 20021 Nth Rocky house fire footage J Houley

Emergency service crews are on scene.

Initial reports from the scene suggest all people have made it out of the house and are accounted for.

The smell of smoke is evident in the Park Avenue suburb.

More to come.