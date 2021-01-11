Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene of a house fire in North Rockhampton's Face St on January 11. Photo Jann Houley.
The scene of a house fire in North Rockhampton's Face St on January 11. Photo Jann Houley.
News

DRAMATIC VIDEOS: Nth Rocky house destroyed by fire

Darryn Nufer
11th Jan 2021 12:54 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 11.52AM: Five people have been taken to hospital after a house fire at North Rockhampton's Face St on Monday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said four children and an adult were transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

She said they were taken to hospital mostly as a precautionary measure.

 

Photos
View Gallery

 

 

Emergency services crews raced to the scene about 10.30am where the house was fully engulfed by fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the blaze was "fully involved" when the first of three fire crews arrived at the scene.

The QFES spokeswoman said at 11.52am the fire was still burning.

She said fire investigators had been requested to attend the scene.

"It's quite an active fire," the QFES spokeswoman said.

"There is quite significant damage."

 

 

 

 

UPDATE 11.30AM: Five people have been taken to hospital after a house fire at North Rockhampton's Face St on Monday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said four children and an adult were transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

Emergency services crews raced to the scene about 10.30am where the house was fully engulfed by fire.

More to come.

 

BREAKING 10.30AM: A house is "fully engulfed" by fire in North Rockhampton's Face Street.

 

 

 

Emergency service crews are on scene.

Initial reports from the scene suggest all people have made it out of the house and are accounted for.

The smell of smoke is evident in the Park Avenue suburb.

More to come.

face street house fire
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RIP Malcolm Doyle: Tributes flow for Rocky legend

        Premium Content RIP Malcolm Doyle: Tributes flow for Rocky legend

        News Former Bronco and Cowboy Scott Minto was 12 when he first met Malcolm: “I found him the friendliest bloke there.”

        CQ couple snap up coastal home with stunning views

        Premium Content CQ couple snap up coastal home with stunning views

        News The Moranbah couple moved in on Christmas Eve so they could have Christmas in their...

        P-plater drove drunk with no rego plates

        Premium Content P-plater drove drunk with no rego plates

        Crime Tyson Whyatt Dwyer stuffed up on a number of levels.

        Yeppoon woman’s suspension lifted from 1 month to 2 years

        Premium Content Yeppoon woman’s suspension lifted from 1 month to 2 years

        News Brooke Haidee Thompson made a stupid mistake and it cost her big time.