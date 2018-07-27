Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
His recent history included 12 drink driving offences.
His recent history included 12 drink driving offences.
Crime

'Dreadful' Toowoomba driver disqualified until 2025

Anton Rose
by
26th Jul 2018 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOOWOOMBA man who has a "dreadful" traffic history has been banned from getting behind the wheel until 2025.

Ian Harrip fronted the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today where his shocking drink-driving history was revealed.

The court heard how the 59-year-old had blown over the limit 12 times since 2012, including numerous high-range readings.

Harrip was fronting a Magistrate today for again driving under the influence of alcohol.

The 59-year-old narrowly avoided spending time behind bars.
The 59-year-old narrowly avoided spending time behind bars. Bev Lacey

This time, police prosecutor Sergeant Natalie Bugden told the court Harrip was involved in a crash on Miranda St earlier this year, despite being subject to a driving ban.

Segeant Bugden said Harrip denied he was driving the car, despite a witness taking a picture of him behind the wheel in the aftermath of the crash.

Police then submitted him to a breath test where a reading of 0.196 was obtained.

The reading was taken not long after the crash at 9.35am.

"He had left his car at his partner's place before an altercation with her where he was told to take it and leave," his solicitor Clare Graham said.

"It is certainly concerning his alcohol level at that early time in the morning but he said he had been drinking the night before and that morning.

"He does have an admittedly dreadful traffic history."

Harrip pleaded guilty to charges of driving under the influence and driving while subject to a court ordered suspension.

Magistrate Damien Carroll handed down a eight month prison sentence with immediate parole, highlighting how close Harrip had come to serving actual time behind bars.

"This is very concerning I have counted 12 drink drives since 2012, do not do it again or you will end up in there," Magistrate Carroll said pointing to the arrest dock."

Harrip's licence was further suspended until 2025.

Anton Rose
disqualified drink driving news toowoomba toowoomba court toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Axe attack on sleeping man after State of Origin game

    premium_icon Axe attack on sleeping man after State of Origin game

    Crime Apparently the attacker flew into a jealous rage when his former girlfriend invited another man to sleep in her bed.

    • 27th Jul 2018 2:02 AM
    The Boy from Biloela studio $5.5 million transformation

    The Boy from Biloela studio $5.5 million transformation

    News It will become a 351 corner stage theatre

    Whistle blower: Labour hire workers are scared to complain

    Whistle blower: Labour hire workers are scared to complain

    Politics The CQ coal miner explains the unfairness of being in labour hire

    Tributes flow for 'pioneer' Rocky builder after sudden death

    premium_icon Tributes flow for 'pioneer' Rocky builder after sudden death

    News EXCLUSIVE: Ted Price remembered as visionary, hard-working man

    Local Partners