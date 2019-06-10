Dream come true for CQ race caller

IN A glowing testimony to his devoted career as a country race caller, Bluff-based Scott Power has been chosen to call the Battle of The Bush Final in Brisbane on Saturday, June 22.

Carrying $125,000 in prize money, the Bush Final (1200m) is run at Brisbane's Eagle Farm racecourse and is made up of qualifiers who have competed at 16 designated heats at country venues.

Power, 51, said the invitation to call the prestigious final at Eagle Farm racecourse, Queensland's home of racing, had taken him by complete surprise.

"I never saw it coming. I couldn't believe it when I took the phone call and when it was announced live on the Bush Beat program. It is what you dream about doing when you are a kid and to come so late in my calling career makes it all the more worthwhile,” Scott said.

Such a dream was nurtured when bush lad Scott was doing phantom race calls of big races like the Melbourne Cup right from when he was a young school boy at Bluff.

Ironically it was at Bluff races in 1982, where incidentally he still calls to this day, that he first called live races.

"I was working in the Bluff stables of Merv Denney this day and he said they didn't have a caller for the races that day. He suggested I should give it a go,” Scott recalled.

Young Scott 14 didn't need to be asked twice and he went for it, calling the program of races without binoculars, which is no mean feat.

"I battled through the day and then even later without glasses (binoculars) for three months or so I started calling other meetings like Duaringa and Dingo”, he said.

Scott has never looked back so to speak and gradually after filling in for other callers at tracks such as Springsure, Emerald and Capella, he has for decades become known as the voice of the Central Highlands.

An extremely popular identity with a grass roots knowledge of racing inherent from his bloodlines from racing's Bell family, Scott Power's best calling attribute is his accuracy.

This quality plus his easy flowing style for almost 20 years led to him holding the position as back-up broadcaster for the Rockhampton Jockey Club. He has also called TAB race meetings for SKY at Mackay.

Typifying his modest and down to earth nature, Scott was grateful for the support of his family during his 37 years behind the microphone and binoculars.

"I see calling the Battle of The Bush Final as a great honour. The whole concept is a fabulous promotion for country racing whereby the Bush players get to participate before the biggest audience on the biggest and best field,” he said.

It may have taken Scott 37 years for his dream to come true but it has been well worth the wait and even better well deserved.