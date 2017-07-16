26°
Dream come true for young dancer in Queensland Ballet debut

Michelle Gately
| 16th Jul 2017 5:13 PM
DREAMS COME TRUE: Kristy Larkin was one of six local performers chosen to join the Queensland Ballet's Rockhampton performance of La Fille Mal Gardée.
THERE'S nothing Kristy Larkin loves more than being on stage, performing for an audience.

The young Rockhampton performer is about to take her first steps towards achieving a big dream of a career on stage, having been selected among six local dancers for Queensland Ballet's performance of La Fille Mal Gardée.

The Capricorn School of Dance student, who studies a range of different styles at the school, said she was "over-excited” when she heard the news, especially after a tough audition with 40 other locals who were asked to learn and perform a range of routines.

"I was nervous, but I also felt positive,” Kristy said of the audition process.

"When I went in, I saw the girls there smiling and warming up and I felt like it might be a tough competition, but I always try.”

Young dancer Kristy Larkin was one of six local performers chosen to join the Queensland Ballet's Rockhampton performance of La Fille Mal Gardée.
Kristy spent the weekend performing with her dance classmates at the Rockhampton River Festival, an experience she enjoyed.

She'd looking forward to the week of intense training with the Queensland Ballet leading up to the August 25 performance and knows the experience will stand her in good stead for the future.

Although the opportunity is in ballet, Kristy said she loved learning hip-hop and jazz because of the sharp nature of the music and routines.

La Mille Male Gardée is set in the French countryside in the 1950s with a love triangle creating comic chaos.

The students will rehearse with the company at The Rockhampton Grammar School and the Pilbeam Theatre in the week of the production.

READ: Young Rocky dancing duo to make Queensland Ballet debut

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  ballet dance dancer performing pilbeam theatre queensland ballet whatson

Local Partners

