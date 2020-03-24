Dream CQ wedding put on hold amid travel restrictions

Emily Perry and Brad Campbell have had to postpone their May wedding, to be held in Rockhampton.

IT HAS been more than a year in the making, but Emily Perry and her fiance Bradley Campbell have sadly had to postpone their Rockhampton wedding.

The couple was due to be married at a friend’s property at The Caves on May 2, but the coronavirus pandemic has put a dampener on their plans.

Emily grew up in Rockhampton and the couple moved to Brisbane in 2018 but were returning home to get married.

Bradley is from New Zealand and around half of their guests, about 40 to 50 people, were flying over to Australia for the wedding.

But with travel restrictions announced and mandatory self-isolation measures in place, they made the decision to postpone it.

“We just couldn’t get married without my partner’s friends and family,” Emily said.

The couple got engaged at Christmas time in 2018 and having to postpone was tough but not the end of the world, Emily said.

“We had a bit of a cry about it but after a day or two we were over it,” she said.

“Brad is not going anywhere, I am not … not being able to get married seems like a first world problem at the moment.

“We will be able to celebrate soon.

“I think it will make the day even more special.”

The wedding has been moved to a date in October, which they hope they can keep.

Emily is slightly concerned there could be a chance they could have to reschedule again but she wanted to support her vendors and put in place a new date.

“It would be devastating if we had to reschedule again,” Emily said.

“We are looking forward to celebrating when all of this is over.”

Emily commented how understanding the vendors had been including their caterers Woodfire 600, Shannon Hawkes Artisan Florals, celebrant Brenda Fisher, lighting from The Feeston Guys and Dani Drury, the photographer.

Luckily they haven’t been out of pocket so far and the only thing they will have to pay for at this stage is to have new invitations made. Most of the guests have all been able to transfer their airline tickets.

“Everyone is disappointed, but they are all the same boat,” Emily said.