Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emily Perry and Brad Campbell have had to postpone their May wedding, to be held in Rockhampton.
Emily Perry and Brad Campbell have had to postpone their May wedding, to be held in Rockhampton.
Feature

Dream CQ wedding put on hold amid travel restrictions

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
24th Mar 2020 2:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT HAS been more than a year in the making, but Emily Perry and her fiance Bradley Campbell have sadly had to postpone their Rockhampton wedding.

The couple was due to be married at a friend’s property at The Caves on May 2, but the coronavirus pandemic has put a dampener on their plans.

Emily grew up in Rockhampton and the couple moved to Brisbane in 2018 but were returning home to get married.

Bradley is from New Zealand and around half of their guests, about 40 to 50 people, were flying over to Australia for the wedding.

But with travel restrictions announced and mandatory self-isolation measures in place, they made the decision to postpone it.

“We just couldn’t get married without my partner’s friends and family,” Emily said.

The couple got engaged at Christmas time in 2018 and having to postpone was tough but not the end of the world, Emily said.

“We had a bit of a cry about it but after a day or two we were over it,” she said.

“Brad is not going anywhere, I am not … not being able to get married seems like a first world problem at the moment.

“We will be able to celebrate soon.

“I think it will make the day even more special.”

The wedding has been moved to a date in October, which they hope they can keep.

Emily is slightly concerned there could be a chance they could have to reschedule again but she wanted to support her vendors and put in place a new date.

“It would be devastating if we had to reschedule again,” Emily said.

“We are looking forward to celebrating when all of this is over.”

Emily commented how understanding the vendors had been including their caterers Woodfire 600, Shannon Hawkes Artisan Florals, celebrant Brenda Fisher, lighting from The Feeston Guys and Dani Drury, the photographer.

Luckily they haven’t been out of pocket so far and the only thing they will have to pay for at this stage is to have new invitations made. Most of the guests have all been able to transfer their airline tickets.

“Everyone is disappointed, but they are all the same boat,” Emily said.

bride coronavirus coronavirus rockhampton wedding
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: CQ golf course closed by COVID-19 ruling

        premium_icon BREAKING: CQ golf course closed by COVID-19 ruling

        Sport Course closed until further notice: ‘We are bound to follow Government edicts and rules.’

        Rocky house ‘destroyed’ in terrifying home invasion

        premium_icon Rocky house ‘destroyed’ in terrifying home invasion

        News Three masked offenders entered a family’s house armed with a shovel, knife and...

        • 24th Mar 2020 1:00 PM
        Rocky customers’ incredible acts of kindness in tough times

        Rocky customers’ incredible acts of kindness in tough times

        Business Customers turned up in troves to Rockhampton’s favourite cafe this morning, many...

        CORONAVIRUS: CQ update, police to enforce social distancing

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: CQ update, police to enforce social distancing

        Health Three more people have tested positive to COVID-19 in CQ, bringing the total number...