DREAM ELOPEMENT: CQ vendors combine forces for love

IN LOVE: Kiah Joyce and Joe Collins-Soo Ulugia were the lucky winners of an elopement package supported by CQ wedding businesses and was held last Monday at Five Rocks.

IN LOVE: Kiah Joyce and Joe Collins-Soo Ulugia were the lucky winners of an elopement package supported by CQ wedding businesses and was held last Monday at Five Rocks. Amber Light Photography

WAIT for me by the river, so I can take you by the hand

And we can walk, and we can talk for hours and hours

About nothing in particular, at all.

It's the sweet words of the song 5 Rocks by Busby Marou that depict the beautiful romance of Kiah Joyce and Joe Collins-Soo Ulugia.

Kiah and Joe, who met seven years ago in Rockhampton, were the lucky couple chosen ahead of 250-plus Australia-wide entries.

The couple tied the knot on a clifftop ceremony at one of the most idyllic coastal locations in Queensland - Five Rocks, just a 60-kilometre (four-wheel) drive north of Yeppoon on the Capricorn Coast.

With the support of 13 local vendors, all like-minded business owners sharing a love for the area, Kiah and Joe's magical and intimate ceremony was proudly gifted by the Into the Wild Elopement Team after a competition to "win a Five Rocks elopement” put the call out for a deserving couple.

Finding their perfect match in the loved-up Kiah and Joe, the elopement dream team set to work to make their bride and groom's day simply unforgettable.

STUNNING VIEW: Kiah Joyce and Joe Collins-Soo Ulugia were surprised with a ride from Rockhampton Helicopters. Amber Light Photography

From the legalities, flowers, photo and film, hair and make-up, wedding dress plus alterations, jewellery, helicopter, celebrant, groom's attire, along with catering and accommodation, all aspects of the memorable day were styled and organised for the couple, with each vendor's passion, commitment and varied skill-sets making the planning stage a breeze.

Kylie from PRO Makeup Studio believes that by showcasing stunning elopements in some of our pristine coastal destinations, we would entice more national and international couples to do the same to signify their special days.

"We would love to bring an exciting new alternative for bride and grooms to the region. Our area hosts some of the most picturesque backdrops with limited public engagement, proving to be very romantic, exclusive, private and absolutely perfect for eloping,” said Kylie.

Elopements have become an increasing trend amongst adoring lovers and the Into the Wild Elopement Team is keen to show couples how it's done in our inspiring destination.

The couple met seven years ago in Rockhampton. Amber Light Photography

With the beauty of the Southern Great Barrier Reef right on our doorstep, who wouldn't want to drop anchor here to tie the knot?

Mary Carroll, CEO of Capricorn Enterprise, is thrilled by this new concept that is set to bring more visitors to the region.

"From the white sands and crystal clear waters of Keppel and Pumpkin Island, to the Five Rocks beaches and rolling sand dunes, through to the rainforests of Byfield and the tranquil setting of Stony Creek, there are so many blissful hideaways throughout the area for couples to choose from,” said Mary.

Kiah and Joe shared the adventurous, wild-hearted spirit of each of the talented vendors, making their day one to be treasured forever.

Following the ceremony, the surprise arrival of a helicopter to take them on a scenic tour of the area took their day from exceptional to unforgettable.

Flowers were donated by Shannon Hawkes Artisan Florals. Amber Light Photography

"We were absolutely elated with every aspect of the day and each of the amazing businesses who brought it to life ensured that every box was ticked, and every emotion captured,” shared Kiah.

"Joe and I are so grateful for this experience and the gorgeous memories of the day will remain with us for a lifetime.”

The Into The Wild Elopement Team invite other couples considering elopement to get in touch and find out more about this amazing experience, which they believe is the best definition of love.

"We are so excited to bring this new venture to the Southern Great Barrier Reef destination and our dynamic team would love to welcome anyone with an approaching wedding day to reach out,” said Kylie.

"On behalf of all of the business listed below, we extend our sincere congratulations to Kiah and Joe and wish you all the very best for your future together.”