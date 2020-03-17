Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Travel

Dream island holiday becomes virus nightmare

by Janelle Miles
17th Mar 2020 11:34 AM | Updated: 11:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An overseas tourist has been transferred off Hamilton Island in Queensland's Whitsundays after testing positive to coronavirus.

The 36-year-old woman is being cared for in the Mackay Base Hospital.

She is understood to have been tested for the novel coronavirus in Sydney and flew to Hamilton Island before receiving the results. The woman was isolated and transferred to the Mackay hospital after testing positive.

A Hamilton Island spokeswoman said there was no need to close the island after the positive test.
A Hamilton Island spokeswoman said there was no need to close the island after the positive test.

 

"Hamilton Island can confirm that an international visitor who arrived on the island has returned a positive result to COVID-19," an island statement said.

"Hamilton Island would like to stress that the safety and wellbeing of our guests and staff on the island is of utmost priority. We would like to remind anyone travelling to the island about the importance of strictly following the advice of the government and health authorities during this uncertain time."

 

 

A Hamilton Island spokeswoman said Queensland Health advice was that there was no need to close the island.

"It's very low risk," she said.

The tourist's case has been reported as part of NSW coronavirus figures.

Health authorities advise that anyone being tested for COVID-19 should quarantine themselves until the test results are known.

For more information: 13 HEALTH.

 

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks hamilton island outbreak pandemic whitsundays

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QRL set to make huge call on local footy

        QRL set to make huge call on local footy

        Rugby League The QRL’s board of directors is set to meet tonight to make a huge decision on the future of rugby league in Queensland as the coronavirus pandemic takes hold.

        • 17th Mar 2020 9:57 AM
        COURT: 42 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 42 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        • 17th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News From the latest on coronavirus in CQ to tributes for a young crash victim, catch up...

        UPDATE: No complaints made in relation to disturbance

        premium_icon UPDATE: No complaints made in relation to disturbance

        Crime Reports suggest a man was seen allegedly dragging a woman into a car.