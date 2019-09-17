Dream life comes at high price in CQ’s big dry

RECLINING in the long grass of their Bouldercombe property at dusk in 2015, Ken and Sheralee Kirkwood gazed out at their five acres, their two horses, Blue and Barbie, standing behind them.

A photographer and acquaintance, Miss Jane Photography, snapped the photo that would come to hang on a wall in their home, an image that encapsulated just what the Kirkwoods loved about their rural life and the personalities of their “good-natured” horses.

“We are in the foothills on the Mount Morgan range. At night time we can see the lights of Rockhampton,” Mr Kirkwood said.

“It’s a bit dry at the moment, we could use some rain.”

Before a small amount of rain at Christmas, the property had no rain for 12 months and has had nothing since.

“We’re paying a fortune for horse feed. For a round bail of hay 12 months ago you paid $70-$80,” he said.

“Now it’s $180-$200. Everyone is in the same boat.”

Mr Kirkwood, Bunnings account manager and current president of the Bouldercombe Trail Riding Club, and his wife, a midwife, bought the property 20 years ago and have since enjoyed a life of bush camping and organising rides with “like-minded people”.

The doting husband and father of four was originally from Victoria and fell in love with horses after his wife introduced him to her lifelong passion.

“If you can’t beat them, join them,” Mr Kirkwood said.

“At one stage we had all four kids in the trail riding club.

“It was something we could do as a family.”