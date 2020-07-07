Dream-like: Taste of Melbourne art scene arrives in Rocky

James Lewis from House of Frames discusses framing options with Tracey Siddins of GALA Gallery for one of Monique Morter's works titled 'Sweet Repose' that will be featured in the upcoming Halcyon Earth exhibition

James Lewis from House of Frames discusses framing options with Tracey Siddins of GALA Gallery for one of Monique Morter's works titled 'Sweet Repose' that will be featured in the upcoming Halcyon Earth exhibition

Rockhampton’s GALA Gallery has booked Melbourne-based artist Monique Morter’s work for its next rotation, bringing a taste of inner city art to a regional audience.

In our current times where some interstate travel is off-limits, the exhibition is expected to be popular, serving as a type of Melbourne art fix without the travel.

Featuring dream-like scenes of the Australian landscape, Monique Morter’s collection of works, entitled ‘Halcyon Earth’ depict a “charmed land of centuries past”, describes Monique, transforming rocky outcrops into wondrous lands of fantasy.

“I first discovered Monique’s works being shown at the ‘Sydney Contemporary’ last year,” Gallery director, Tracey Siddins said.

“I knew right away that she would be an artist that GALA Gallery would love to represent.”

Catalogue page from GALA Gallery's exhibition of Monique Morter's Halcyon Earthworks artworks

With a Bachelor of Fine Art in Drawing, Monique’s work focuses predominantly on the Australian landscape in a way that draws the viewer in with a sense of connection to place and artist.

She has exhibited extensively in solo and group exhibitions both nationally and internationally, particularly in the United States and Indonesia, as well as being the recipient of many significant national prizes.

All of Monique’s works for the exhibition have been shipped to local framer, James Lewis of House of Frames in Wandal, a great support for local business and the local arts sector during challenging times.

With the popularity of GALA Gallery’s exhibitions, spaces are limited and filling fast. You can secure your spot by submitting your RSVP through GALA Gallery website galagallery.com.au, or alternatively enquire about private viewings.

The exhibition catalogue of works for purchase can also be found on the GALA Gallery website.