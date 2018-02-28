Dream of helping people kicks off at CQUniversity

New students attend the O Week address at CQ University.

YEPPOON teen Kim Barajan was among the 650 new students eagerly participating in the CQUniversity's Orientation Welcome Day today.

Kim is enrolled to study a Bachelor of Nursing.

"I've always wanted to be a medical volunteer and I thought nursing would be a good way to do that,” she said.

"I want to do travelling around and help third world people as well.”

Kim moved to Australia when she was 12 and went to Yeppoon State High School.

She graduated in 2016 and deferred the last 12 months of study.

"I saved up and did some travelling back to my home country of the Philippines and throughout Australia.”

Going to university isn't cheap either.

"I've been slowly buying stuff and just paying it off, I think I will look at second-hand textbooks because it will be cheaper,” she said.

Part of the reason Kim chose CQUniversity was so she could stay closer to home.

"A lot of people have recommended CQUniversity to me and said they have a good nursing department,” she said.

"I did think about going to Brisbane, but I heard it was good here.”

The 18-year-old is looking forward to classes starting.

"I'm a bit nervous and scared at the time,” she said.

She hopes her degree will hope he make a difference to others.

"Taking care of sick children is my main goal, they are the future and I would like to help them,” she said.

CQUnivesity Associate Vice-Chancellor for Rockhampton Region, Kim Harrington said it was important for all new students to attend Orientation Week; and not just because there will be a mechanical bull and surfboard ride.

"Orientation provides an opportunity to meet academic and support staff, student mentors and other students,” she said.

"Sessions are designed to introduce students to academic life, support services and the administrative systems essential for them to manage their study program.

"It is going to be their first taste of uni life and will also provide opportunities to meet their lecturers and peers.

"Without a doubt, Orientation Week will put them on the right track before they even attend a lecture.”

Ms Harrington said the popularity of health, engineering and education, along with a wide range of other courses, should help push full-year enrolment numbers for the Rockhampton area towards 7000.

"These new students are joining a university that has the largest geographical footprint of any university in Australia, a university that delivers a comprehensive approach to learning, and a university that is regarded as the most inclusive and engaged in the sector,” she said.