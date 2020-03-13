Mates' dream to open gym together about to come true

Stadium Premier Fitness owners Travis Stolk and Whetu Austin are working hard to finish the interior ahead of the opening on March 21.

TWO young business owners are excited to launch a brand new, modern and inclusive training facility for the community.

Travis Stolk and Whetu Austin have talked about opening their own gym since they trained together as teenagers at PCYC Emerald.

When the 26-year-old friends saw The Hub development, they dived in to create Stadium Premier Fitness, a state-of-the-art gym.

"It was always a bit of a dream to open a gym and have that space that's ours," Mr Stolk said.

"It's the foundation of what we've always wanted. We can add in what we want because it's ours."

Working alongside club manager Cass Pickard, the pair are determined to create a social and inclusive atmosphere and give the region's youth opportunities they deserve.

"People who are self-conscious won't play sport or go to the gym, but we want to create an environment for people of all abilities and make people feel welcome," Mr Stolk said.

"It's making it an outlet, a good community vibe, and really make them feel part of something, even if it's just to get them out of the house to socialise.

"And we also want to start athlete sponsorships for kids coming through locally."

Mr Austin said the facilities would be suitable to teenagers, parents and even retirees.

The team have been working tirelessly over the last few months ahead of opening day on March 21, where locals will enter the facility for the first time.

Catering for all gym-goers, SPF will have a cardio room, pin loaded equipment, free weights, turf track, group fitness room, showers, lockers and a creche to cater for parents.

Highlighted as a community need, the gym will also have a dedicated posing room, lined with mirrors, to allow body builders and bikini models to check out their definition and practice posing.

"There's a lot of body builders and bikini models in town and it's becoming a lot more popular," Mrs Pickard said.

"It's something people have asked for, so we added it in."

She said it would also be useful for personal trainers to help their clients fully understand and see the position from many angles.

With equipment going in this week, the trio are excited to officially open the doors on Saturday, March 21.