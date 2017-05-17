Dream turns to nightmares as couple shut popular restaurant

Jodi and Rob Mills have recently opened their new restaurant called Bella Sugo at Zilzie. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

ONCE a couple's dream of a lifetime - a popular restaurant has become their nightmare after being the latest in a long list of business to close their doors in the last year.

After being open less than 12 months, Zilzie restaurant Bella Sugo at Coco's have announced on Facebook they are permanently closed.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin last August as they were about to open, owners Jodi and Rob Mills said it took them around a year to settle on the location that would become their pride and joy.

Serving up traditional Italian fare, Rob took up cooking duties at the restaurant with skills developed from time spent working across several countries.

The decision to close was announced yesterday on the business's Facebook group, receiving almost 100 comments from loyal patrons expressing their sadness and disappointment.

"It's with a heavy heart that we announce that effective immediately Bella Sugo will cease trading," the post read.

"We want to sincerely thank everyone for their support, it was always greatly appreciated. We leave with many fond memories and we are grateful for the friendships we have formed through our customers and staff."

While the post didn't detail the reason for the closure, in response to a comment, owner Jodi said revenue down-turn was to blame.

"We simply didn't have enough patronage to keep the place up and running. Far too many overheads in running a restaurant to not be busy most of the time," she wrote.

It's clear from the comments and their high ratings on several food websites that the pair will be sorely missed in the Cap Coast dining scene.

Jessica Scantlebury: This is sad! We have really enjoyed our times here.

Brinmia Rose: I'm heart broken you guys where [sic] my favourite place in the area.

Linda Heron: Sorry to see you go.

Jenny Smith: So very sad to hear, Jody [sic]. We loved coming to your place. All the best for whatever the future holds.

Elly Fisher: This is such a shame. Thanks so much for your time there.