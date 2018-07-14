Dreams come true for CQ kids as mermaids splash into lagoon

Paige Rigby chats with Khaleesi the mermaid at the Yeppoon Lagoon.

Paige Rigby chats with Khaleesi the mermaid at the Yeppoon Lagoon. Tabbitha Rigby

MEETING a glittering mermaid perched on a rock by the beach is beyond any child's wildest dreams.

But the kids of the Capricorn Coast are having their wishes granted as two colourful mermaids have been spotted on the shores of the Yeppoon Lagoon.

Crowds of families have flocked to the new school holiday hot-spot to get a glimpse of 'Liana' and 'Khaleesi', two "mermaids" hoping to spread some joy through their coastal town.

Originally from Sunshine Coast, the mother-daughter duo made the move to the coastal town only four weeks ago and decided to show off their tails at the lagoon.

'Khaleesi' and 'Liana' the mermaids ready for their swim at the Yeppoon Lagoon. Contributed

"It's all about magic and imagination," Liana said.

"Seeing the reactions from the kids was just so sweet."

The mother-of-two, who "swam from Great Keppel Island", invited families to meet the mermaids at the lagoon on social media and received a huge response.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"We had around 50 families come up and meet us, ask questions and get photos," Liana said.

"Parents were telling me their children couldn't believe they had spoken to a real life mermaid. It was just beautiful."

Liana and Khaleesi waded at the lagoon for around an hour on Thursday but have already had requests for more appearances, including birthday parties.

"It's all about believing and having a wild imagination," Liana said.

Liana and Khaleesi are hoping to swim back to the lagoon on Saturday, July 21 to meet everyone at 1pm.