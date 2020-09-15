Dreamtime centre to hold info session for new volunteers

More than 30 people have already expressed an interest in supporting the Dreamtime Cultural Centre though its new volunteer involvement program.

They will join the likes of Radio 4US announcer Courtney White and volunteer Gina Ware who have gained technical skills and a sense of community from their involvement in one of Central Queensland’s important tourist attractions.

Individuals, community groups, sporting organisations, small businesses and corporations are all encouraged to attend an information session on Tuesday, September 29.

The centre, on Rockhampton’s northern outskirts, has always had a number of unofficial philanthropic supporters since it opened in 1988, but never formalised the arrangement or publicly promoted the opportunities before.

With help from the Queensland Government’s COVID-19 Adaptation Grant, it plans to establish a Friends of the Dreamtime Volunteer Involvement Program to help revitalise the centre after the impacts of Covid-19 which rocked the entire region.

DCC plans to work towards implementation of the National Standards for Volunteering in establishing its Friends program and are also members of Volunteering Queensland.

“Whether you are an individual looking for work experience to help you find a job, or a job placement organisation or college seeking real life and work experience to help your participants/clients gain a qualification, we’ll be able to offer opportunities in horticulture, hospitality, marketing, tourism and radio,” said manager Ann Armstrong.

“We are also keen to hear from organisations who support corporate volunteering for their staff and experienced executives who would like to apply for and be considered for a position on our Board or newly developed project specific Advisory Committees.”

The Dreamtime Cultural Centre management asks people who would like to attend the information session to book a place early, as numbers are limited according to Covid-19 regulations.

Friends of the Dreamtime Volunteer Involvement program information session