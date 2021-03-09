Dreamtime opportunity for a dozen horticultural trainees

A new traineeship program at the Dreamtime Cultural Centre will offer 18 weeks’ paid employment for a lucky dozen trainees, and enhance the centre’s tourism and retail appeal.

The project aims to open a native plant nursery to the public, and re-establish the native plant tour at the North Rockhampton site.

Central Queensland Aboriginal Corporation for Cultural Activities was successful in gaining Skilling Queenslanders for Work (SQW) funding to offer the traineeships commencing Monday, April 19, 2021.

Project Objectives are:

To provide opportunities for training and future employment for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community members and for non Indigenous applicants who are genuinely interested in knowing more about traditional uses of native plants and land conservation.

To develop work skills in horticulture and land management, as well as transferable soft-skills needed by employers.

To establish a retail nursery for the propagation and sale of native plants to visitors and the general public, which will create future training and employment opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

To re-establish and enhance the Dreamtime Cultural Centre Native Plant Tour to include presentations, information and advice on native plants of significance to Indigenous communities.

To increase the awareness of the usage – past and present - of native plants in medicine and wellbeing and food (bush tucker), and of the importance of plants in Indigenous heritage and culture.

This project has the support of the local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisations, Central Queensland University, Rockhampton Regional Council and Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation.

It will enable Dreamtime Cultural Centre to develop and deliver an Indigenous horticulture program that is impactful and sustainable into the future.

In addition to employment and industry skills, this project will also enable the heritage and culture of local communities to be shared and passed on to future generations.

HOW TO APPLY

Applications close Wednesday 17th March 2021.

Applications can be sent directly to dtime1@iinet.net.au together with a cover letter.

Ideally the cover letter will provide some insight into what appeals to the applicant about this opportunity and why they would like to be chosen.

Please contact Desley Cowley on 0419 817973 for further information.