Dreamworld boss’s staggering admission

Dreamworld's engineering manager has admitted he did not know how long it took to shut down the Thunder River Rapids ride that claimed four lives in 2016.

Coroner James McDougall, who is investigating the deaths, questioned how the manager of engineering, Chris Deaves, could not know details of the ride operations.

"Mr Deaves, I am puzzled to know why you didn't know these things seeing you are general manager of engineering," Mr McDougall said today.

Mr Deaves said it wasn't his role.

Dreamworld head of engineering Chris Deaves leaves the inquest into the Dreamworld disaster yesterday. Picture: AAP Image/David Clark

"There are 36 rides there, I had been there two years and I don't necessarily operate them all. I am an administrator more so than a technician," Mr Deaves said.

"You don't get out to drive them and operate them quite often, you rely on feedback for that.

"If you were to ask me these questions on any device I would be giving a similar answer."

Mr Deaves, who joined the theme park in 2012, told the inquest yesterday there had been multiple breakdowns in the lead-up to the tragedy in October 2016.

Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi died after a water pump on the Thunder River Rapids ride malfunctioned, resulting in two rafts colliding and flipping.

Mr Deaves said malfunctions on October 19, 22, 23 and twice on the morning of the October 25 - the day of the accident - should have been investigated.

The water pump was not considered a "critical" piece of equipment to the function of the ride and may have explained why the issue was not escalated.

When asked if staff were actively searching for potential hazards on theme park rides, Mr Deaves said they were not and admitted his department may have been understaffed.

The inquest continues.