Dreamworld’s Thunder River Rapids ride. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Dreamworld gave more attention to new rides

by Ed Jackson
26th Jun 2018 8:31 AM

DREAMWORLD placed priority on newer attractions ahead of older rides such as the Thunder River Rapids Ride, an inquest has heard.

Former safety manager Mark Thompson agreed "familiarity had bred contempt" when it came to managing and maintaining the 30-year-old ride.

Mr Thompson gave evidence on Monday at an inquest into the October 2016 tragedy at the Gold Coast theme park in which four visitors died after the Thunder River Rapids Ride's water pump malfunctioned.

Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi all died when the raft they were travelling in collided with another on the ride's conveyor belt.

The inquest at a Queensland Coroners Court on the Gold Coast heard newer facilities such as a LEGO shop and the redesign of the Tiger Island attraction were placed before the older attractions.

"New attractions were given a greater priority than the tried and true ones?" barrister Matthew Hickey, representing Ms Low's family, asked Mr Thompson. "Yes," he replied.

Dreamworld focused on opening its LEGO store instead of maintaining rides, an inquest has heard. Picture: Richard Gosling
The inquest was also shown a policy review from June 2015 where a paragraph about an alarm sounding when the water pumps stopped had been crossed out.

"If the pump stops for this ride then there is the potential for rafts to become a hazard to guests riding them," the crossed-out section read.

"The rafts are very heavy and there are a lot of underwater obstacles that could cause the rafts to flip or entrap a guest."

The policy was altered to say an alarm would only sound if there was a "potential risk to any guest or staff member in the ride area".

The inquest also heard on Monday that park executives halted funding for maintenance and repairs in March 2016 due to falling profits.

Mr Thompson, who began his employment at the park in the same month, told the inquest a junior engineer had begun the process of auditing all 35 rides at Dreamworld and sister park WhiteWater World.

He said it had taken the engineer about two months to complete one ride and an audit on all rides could take up to five years.

The inquest will continue on Tuesday with more staff expected to give evidence.

- AAP

