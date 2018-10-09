Menu
Four people died on the Thunder River Rapids ride in October 2016. File picture
News

Court sees pictures of ride flip before Dreamworld tragedy

by Jeremy Pierce, Greg Stolz
9th Oct 2018 11:30 AM
AN inquest in to the deaths of four people on Dreamworlds Thunder River Rapids ride has been shown harrowing photos of an eerily similar incident that took place 15 years earlier.

Coroner James McDougall is probing the horrific deaths of tourists Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi when their raft capsized on October 25, 2016.

Dreamworld junior engineer Gen Cruz told the court he was not aware of the earlier incident. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP
With engineer Gen Cruz on the witness stand this morning, the inquest was shown photos of a mass of tangled, damaged and flipped rafts from a 2001 incident at the same ride.

On that occasion, no one was on board any of the rafts.

In a 2014 incident rafts also came in to contact with each other after a pump shut down.

A ride operator was subsequently sacked.

The inquest continues.

