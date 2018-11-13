Menu
Four people lost their lives on the Thunder River Rapids ride at Dreamworld in October, 2016. Picture: Jason O'Brien/Getty Images
Crime

Dreamworld head of safety ‘put on notice’ to make changes

by Jeremy Pierce, Greg Stolz
13th Nov 2018 10:46 AM
DREAMWORLD'S former head of safety was "put on notice" to make significant improvements to park safety two years before the tragedy that claimed for lives, an inquest has been told.

Appearing in the witness stand for the second straight day, Ardent Leisure's former group safety manager Angus Hutchings was on Tuesday morning asked about a number of conversations he had with then-CEO Craig Davidson.y

Representing Mr Davidson, barrister Gavin Handran asserted that his client had challenged Mr Hutchings 'to look at ways to do things better' after a 2014 safety audit returned unsatisfactory findings.

"He made it crystal clear to you when the 2014 audit was published that he expected improvement...and you had to improve significantly," he said.

"Yes," replied Mr Hutchings.

Mr Hutchings agreed that Mr Davidson was 'driven to bring about change' and wanted to improve safety systems at the park.

