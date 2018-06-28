Menu
Dreamworld’s Thunder River Rapids Ride being torn down. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Dreamworld rafts had flipped before

by Jeremy Pierce
28th Jun 2018 10:49 AM
A FORMER Dreamworld ride attendant has told an inquest about the day rafts flipped on the Thunder River Rapids 15 years before the disaster which claimed four lives.

Joe Stenning told counsel assisting the coroner Rhiannon Helsen that he was working as a deckhand at the attraction in 2001 when a raft became stuck on the conveyor belt before a succession of other rafts followed, causing a pile-up.

He was shown photographs of a mess of damaged and capsized rafts near the unload station in the 2001 incident.

Dreamworld’s Thunder River Rapids Ride being torn down. Picture: Nigel Hallett
On that occasion four rafts collided and wedged together, with some flipping. None of the rafts were carrying passengers.

It was only metres from the location where Kate Goodchild, Luke Dorsett, Roozi Araghi and Cindy Low died after two rafts collided on the same conveyor belt in October 2016.

The inquest continues.

