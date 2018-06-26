'I would've 100 per cent pushed that button

A SENIOR Dreamworld ride operator said she trusted engineers to ensure the Thunder River Rapids ride was 'safe and ready to go', the inquest has been told.

Thunder River Rapids supervisor Sarah Cotter. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

The inquest heard the ride broke down twice within hours in the lead up to the tragedy on October 25, 2016.

Thunder River Rapids supervisor Sarah Cotter told engineers the situation was 'ridiculous' but they told her the ride could only be shut down for the day after three breakdowns.

The four tourists were killed after the water pump failed for a third time about an hour after the second breakdown.

Under cross-examination by Matthew Hickey, barrister for ride victim Cindy Low, Ms Cotter said she could have shut down the ride herself if she had any safety concerns but trusted her colleagues 'knew what they were doing'.

"They know more about how the ride works than I do so they're going to have more information than me," she said.

"If they say it's safe and ready to go, I'll believe them that it's safe and ready to go."

ROLLING UPDATES

12pm A senior Dreamworld ride operator says she would have "100 per cent" pressed the emergency stop button if she had been operating the Thunder River Rapids ride at the time of the tragedy.

Sarah Cotter, who trains junior ride operators, said she expected her colleagues to use common sense.

She said she arrived at the ride after hearing a "Code 222 Blue" (medical emergency) and heard screaming.

She told the inquest the button to stop the conveyor was not pushed.

"I 100 per cent would have pushed that button," she said.

The inquest heard there was a protocol that the ride could only be shut down for the day after three breakdowns.

But Ms Cotter said rides were routinely shut down in the event of danger.

11.05am The distraught partner of Thunder River Ride victim Kate Goodchild yelled 'why didn't you stop the ride?' at staff after the tragedy, the inquest has been told.

Dave Turner yelled at supervisor Sarah Cotter after the raft carrying Ms Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett, Mr Dorset's partner Roozi Araghi and Cindy Low capsized.

Ms Cotter told workplace health and safety investigators: "I just don't understand why no-one stopped the conveyor."

11am An alarm meant to notify Dreamworld staff that the a raft had capsized and guests were in the water on the Thunder River Rapids ride was not activated, the Dreamworld inquest has been told.

Ride supervisor said Sarah Cotter, who was not operating the Thunder River Rapids ride when the tragedy, said she heard a 'Code 222 Blue' (medical emergency) over the two-way radio.

She said an alarm on the ride's control panel had not been pressed.

10.35pm Thunder River Rapids ride supervisor tells Dreamworld inquest she trusted engineers that ride was 'safe and ready to go' after two breakdowns in the hours leading up to tragedy.