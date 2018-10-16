Menu
CORONER James McDougall has called for an extra week of hearings in the Dreamworld Inquest to avoid the saga dragging on in to new year.
Dreamworld inquest to be extended

by Jeremy Pierce and Greg Stolz
16th Oct 2018 10:58 AM
CORONER James McDougall has called for an extra week of hearings in the Dreamworld Inquest to avoid the saga dragging on in to new year.

After a two-week bloc of sittings in June, the inquest resumed last week for a further two weeks.

Another two weeks has been set aside for mid-November.

However, Mr McDougall on Tuesday proposed adding an additional week to run from December 17-21 in Brisbane.

He said the full week may not be required but he would like the evidence to be completed by Christmas instead of dragging on in to next year.

