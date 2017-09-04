Dredging works at Rosslyn to disrupt boaties

BOAT ramp users can expect only minor disruption to their activities during dredging operations this week at Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

The Yeppoon Coast Guard advises the Department of Transport has arranged for accumulated silt to be removed from the area around and under the pontoons adjacent to the public boat ramps.

However only one ramp will be closed at one time so recreational boat owners will still be able to launch and retrieve their boats. The work should be completed by Friday.

Boat owners are urged to be patient if any congestion occurs at the ramps.