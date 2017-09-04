32°
News

Dredging works at Rosslyn to disrupt boaties

Rosslyn Bay Harbour
Rosslyn Bay Harbour

BOAT ramp users can expect only minor disruption to their activities during dredging operations this week at Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

The Yeppoon Coast Guard advises the Department of Transport has arranged for accumulated silt to be removed from the area around and under the pontoons adjacent to the public boat ramps.

However only one ramp will be closed at one time so recreational boat owners will still be able to launch and retrieve their boats. The work should be completed by Friday.

Boat owners are urged to be patient if any congestion occurs at the ramps.

Topics:  boating dredging fishing rosslyn bay harbour

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rocky passengers benefit from improved Tilt Train timetable

Rocky passengers benefit from improved Tilt Train timetable

More than $28m spent on overhaul works.

The great wall of CQ: Man installs $400,000 fence

It's not exactly the Great Wall of China (pictured) but it's the closest thing in CQ.

Ben takes matters into own hands to keep pests from crossing border

The CQ mining town fighting hard to stay afloat

Blackwater's Marla Hicks who works for Sallee Collins.

Casualisation of jobs is making times tough

UPDATE: Friend finds driver trapped in car after CQ rollover

RACQ CQ Rescue landed on Red Hill Road near Moranbah early this morning to transfer a 31-year-old Glenella man to hospital after his car rolled.

The driver was on his way to work when he rolled several times

Local Partners