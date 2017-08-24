Dress up your business window for 2017 Pinefest

WINDOW DRESSING: Business are encouraged to dress their windows for this year's Tropical Pinefest.

THE 2017 Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest Business/Window Dressing competition is calling all Capricorn businesses to jump on board to make this year's Tropical Pinefest a more fabulous sight than ever before.

Celebrating 50 years of Pinefest on the Capricorn Coast, Yeppoon Pinefest chairwoman Lou Shipway said the Yeppoon Lions would love to see every business on the Coast sign up to be part of this year's competition.

"The Business/Window Dressing competition is something that really adds a lot of value and creates a fabulous atmosphere for the festival,” Ms Shipway said.

"Visitors to the region, as well as our own community, enjoy the sight of all the fabulous displays.

"It allows people to really get into the spirit of the Pinefest and shows very clearly that, in this region, we all have a very strong sense of community and most importantly, community fun.

"This year our theme is 'Golden Moments' 50 years of Yeppoon Lions Pinefest.

"We would love to see people get really creative and make it very difficult for the judges to make a decision.”

The competition is open to all Capricorn Coast businesses and offers two categories, businesses that employ over 10 people and businesses that employ less than 10 people.

Sponsors Tropical Pines in Yeppoon will have an open day on October 6 between 8am-3pm for businesses to use pineapple props to aid their displays.

The competition offers a range of prizes including winner's trophies, certificates, advertising packages and catering packages.

Application forms are available from today on the Yeppoon Lions website www.yeppoonlions.com.au.

Judging will be conducted by the three official judges from October 12-13 with winners being notified and formally announced at the Pinefest Ball on Friday, October 13.

Tropical Pines, The Capricorn Coast Mirror, Waterline Restaurant, Beaches Bistro and Keppel Bay Sailing Club are proudly supporting this event.