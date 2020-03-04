Drew eager to run again for Division 6

Cr Drew Wickerson is running again for Division 6 in Rockhampton Regonal Council local government election.

Cr Drew Wickerson is running again for Division 6 in Rockhampton Regonal Council local government election.

FOR MORE than 15 years Drew Wickerson worked in the operational areas of Rockhampton City Council.

In 2016 he decided to throw his hat in the ring to sit at the council table - and won for division six.

While he admits the past term has been a “very steep learning curve”, Drew is eager to throw his hat in the ring again for the 2020 Local Government Election.

Drew is passionate about the region’s economic future and said the key was to attract “more people to live, work and play in this amazing part of Australia”.

One way in doing this is by hosting “world class events” including River Festival, regional and international sporting events, Beef Ausralia, art exhibitions and theatre performances, motorsport events including the Rare Spares Rockynats and CQ Crane Hire Goldrush Hillsprint, which attract 10s of thousands of people.

“Exciting developments such as the revitalised Kershaw Gardens and the new Rockhampton Museum of Art which is currently under construction will help create a prosperous, healthy and cultural community, making our region an awesome place to live and one that we will all can be very proud of,” he said.

The Smart Hub initiative is a way to drive small and medium business innovation while Advance Rockhampton continues to secure on capitalise on exciting new opportunities, Drew said.

“I have supported initiatives to attract employees for resource sector related employment in addition to incentives to successfully ‘kick start’ our housing industry,” he said.

L-R Minister for Main Roads Mark Bailey, Cr. Drew Wickerson, and ALP candidate for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke at the electric vehicle fast charger in the City Hall carpark.

Drew is the spokesperson for the newly formed unit, Environment and Sustainability.

“In a very short time, this passionate and dedicated team has consulted widely with the community to develop a detailed strategy which is the ‘road map’ to guide and inform council’s direction towards our sustainable future,” he said.

He is also the region’s representative on the Reef Guardian Council, committed to reducing single use plastics, gross pollutant, sediment and nutrient impacts on waterways and reef ecosystems.

“In partnership with other agencies, I am exploring opportunities to harvest nutrient-rich Hyacinth and other water weeds from the Fitzroy River to process into valuable compost for agriculture while keeping unwanted nutrients from reaching the Great Barrier Reef,” Drew said.

Reflecting on why he ran originally in 2016, Drew said he wanted to give back to the community.

In his term, some highlights have been the “relatively smaller issues that have the greatest impact for individuals”.

These include securing sealing or grading of rural roads, improving disability access throughout the CBD, new amenities and playgrounds and the construction of new waste transfer stations.

“Having enthusiastic students from many of our division six schools visit City Hall chambers to participate in leadership as our ‘Junior Council’ for the day was inspirational,” he said.

Looking to the future, Drew has much more he would like to achieve.

Acting Mayor Cherie Rutherford and Cr Drew Wickerson with the Pilbeam Theatre Complex Redevelopment Design Brief

“I am committed to creating a safe and diverse community as well as promoting heritage and culture and will actively build upon the extraordinary achievements of Cr Rose Swadling in this endeavour,” he said.

“I believe the Rockhampton Heritage Village can be transformed into Queensland’s premier Living Heritage Tourism Destiation and there are exciting opportunities being explored for the Pilbeam Theatre and old Art Gallery precinct redevelopment.

Rockhampton Regional Councillor Drew Wickerson is one talented man.Check out the cake he made for the Oceanic Cup Civic Reception (try to run this pic big)

Some of Drew’s personal interests include amateur cake decorating, donating special centrepieces for council events, the Children’s Hospital, Singapore Armed Forces Civic Receptions, a number of school centenaries and some very special 100th birthdays.

“There is nothing more rewarding than making someone smile,” he said.

Drew assures if re-elected, he will continue to represent the community of division six and the wider Rockhampton region to the best of his ability.

“I will ensure that I actively engage with, and listen carefully to the needs of, our community and make sure that I am fully informed to make sound and considered decisions on your behalf. I will never forget that ‘I work for you’,” he said.