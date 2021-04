Drifting on display at the Victoria Parade Riverside Carpark on Saturday afternoon at the Rare Spares Rockynats 2021

Engines were roaring and rubber was burning on Saturday at the Victoria Parade Riverside Carpark at the Driftworld for the Rare Spares Rockynats 2021.

Crowds lined along the footpath to look down onto the display and game spectators braved the passenger seat for a wild ride in a drift car.

Check out our photo gallery: