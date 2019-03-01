Menu
Red Angus bull. Jayden Brown
Drill stolen as payment for bull semen

Shannon Hardy
28th Feb 2019 3:30 PM | Updated: 1st Mar 2019 12:56 PM
GAVIN John Iseppi found himself in a sticky situation at Dalby Magistrates Court on February 26 when he faced a charge for stealing a drill because he felt he was owed money for bull semen.

The court heard Iseppi stole a Makita drill from a man at the 2018 Brisbane Show because he was owed payment for Red Angus bull semen.

Iseppi pleaded guilty to the theft in court on Tuesday.

"It was a misjudgement at the time," Iseppi said.

Iseppi has since proceeded through proper channels to gain payment for the semen.

No conviction was recorded.

court dalby dalby court editors picks makita drill reb angus bull red angus bull semen
