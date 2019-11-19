Menu
A number of people around the region have been convicted of driving under the influence.
Drink and drug drivers in court

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
15th Nov 2019 10:37 AM
DRUG drivers and drink drivers convicted in Rockhampton and Yeppoon courts last week:

Benjamin Alexander Harald, 24, held a provisional licence when he was intercepted driving on the Capricorn Highway about 8pm on October 23 and had a blood-alcohol content reading of .038. His lawyer told the court Harald was not aware there was a zero alcohol limit on a P licence.

Harald was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $350.

Kate Mary Baker, 21, had a BAC of .09 when she was intercepted driving on Ferguson St, Allenstown, about 1am on October 26. She was disqualified from driving for five months and fined $750. No conviction was recorded.

Daniel Robert James had methamphetamine in his system when he was intercepted driving on Diplock St on September 13 at 8.40pm. He told police he used ice four weeks prior. James was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $500.

Christian Glevin Delalande, 37, blew .090 after police pulled him over on Hartley St, Emu Park, on October 26.

The single father was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

